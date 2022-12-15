Short Interest in Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Grows By 140.0%

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Anritsu Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of AITUY stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Anritsu has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells electronic measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. It operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The company's test and measurement products include bit error rate tester and sampling oscilloscope; mobile/wireless communications measuring instruments, such as base station analyzers, Bluetooth and WLAN testers, cable and antenna analyzers, channel emulators/fading simulators, conformance test systems, handset one box testers, land mobile radio products, passive intermodulation analyzers, shield boxes/chambers, and signaling testers; optical measuring instruments comprising OTDRs, optical loss test set/light source/optical power meter products, optical spectrum analyzers, video inspection probes, and accessories; RF microwave measuring instruments, such as peripheral equipment, and power meters and sensors; signal generators; and signal/spectrum analyzers, vector network analyzers, and transport and ethernet testing products.

