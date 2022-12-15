McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading Down 2% After Insider Selling

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $367.31 and last traded at $370.36. 9,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 974,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.75.

Specifically, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.