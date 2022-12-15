CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$135.00 to C$140.00. The company traded as high as C$120.37 and last traded at C$120.11, with a volume of 42608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.54.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIB.A. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.38.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. The firm has a market cap of C$28.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$111.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.36.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.