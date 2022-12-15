AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock to $30.00. The company traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 14858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AES by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -134.04%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

