Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.32, but opened at $65.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sprout Social shares last traded at $67.37, with a volume of 7,603 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 298,975 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,132.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 519,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 401,901 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after acquiring an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 0.86.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

