Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $134.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ross Stores traded as high as $120.80 and last traded at $117.96, with a volume of 7507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.39.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after buying an additional 61,998 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 574.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

