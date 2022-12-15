Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) were down 6.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 3,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 369,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.
Specifically, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 115,307 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $2,484,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,303,299 shares in the company, valued at $200,486,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,125,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 115,307 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $2,484,865.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,303,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,486,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,483 shares of company stock worth $20,384,648. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,533,000 after purchasing an additional 766,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after buying an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after buying an additional 578,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
