Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. The company traded as high as $57.77 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 7565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,916.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,701 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,478. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.