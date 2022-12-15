Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Drops By 69.2%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.28.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
