Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Decreases By 54.5%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Adbri Stock Performance

ADBCF stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Adbri has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

