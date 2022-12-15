Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.
Aalberts Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Aalberts has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.
Aalberts Company Profile
