Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Aalberts Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Aalberts has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

