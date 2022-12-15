Brian Bickell Sells 22,186 Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Stock

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) insider Brian Bickell sold 22,186 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £75,654.26 ($92,815.92).

Brian Bickell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Brian Bickell sold 20,604 shares of Shaftesbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.34), for a total value of £72,938.16 ($89,483.70).

Shaftesbury Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:SHB opened at GBX 363.20 ($4.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,171.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 441.09. Shaftesbury PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 322.80 ($3.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 659 ($8.08).

Shaftesbury Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($8.02) to GBX 537 ($6.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

