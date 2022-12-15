Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the November 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.