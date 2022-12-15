AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the November 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded AIA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get AIA Group alerts:

AIA Group Stock Performance

AAGIY opened at $43.44 on Thursday. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.