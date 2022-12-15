Brian Arthur Hall Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO) Stock

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Rating) insider Brian Arthur Hall bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,472,212.00).

Brian Arthur Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Brian Arthur Hall purchased 5,500,000 shares of Great Western Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £605,000 ($742,240.22).

On Wednesday, October 5th, Brian Arthur Hall purchased 2,000,000 shares of Great Western Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £240,000 ($294,442.40).

Great Western Mining Price Performance

Shares of GWMO stock opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.13. Great Western Mining Co. PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.17 ($0.00). The firm has a market cap of £4.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

About Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It primarily holds interests in 249 full and fractional claims covering an area of approximately 20.7 square kilometers in Black Mountain Claim Group; and 107 full and 12 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 10 square kilometers in Huntoon Claim Group.

