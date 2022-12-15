Insider Selling: Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Insider Sells £27,413.85 in Stock

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) insider Duncan W. A. Budge sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.59), for a total transaction of £27,413.85 ($33,632.50).

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Price Performance

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 503 ($6.17) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 514.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.41. The company has a market cap of £66.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.05. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 452.78 ($5.55) and a one year high of GBX 555 ($6.81).

Get Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust alerts:

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

