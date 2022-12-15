Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Sells £29,275.23 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Stuart Machin sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.51), for a total value of £29,275.23 ($35,916.12).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 121.90 ($1.50) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.23). The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 115 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.81).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

