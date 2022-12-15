Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Mike Scott Sells 10,619 Shares

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.97), for a total transaction of £43,006.95 ($52,762.79).

Mike Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Mike Scott bought 992 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £4,087.04 ($5,014.16).

On Monday, October 24th, Mike Scott sold 6,465 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.37), for a total value of £23,015.40 ($28,236.29).

On Friday, September 23rd, Mike Scott acquired 15,744 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($79,772.69).

On Thursday, September 15th, Mike Scott bought 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($22,911.30).

Barratt Developments Stock Down 1.3 %

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 403.60 ($4.95) on Thursday. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 313 ($3.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 383.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 429.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.63) to GBX 440 ($5.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.24) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 490 ($6.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.24) to GBX 462 ($5.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 578.43 ($7.10).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

