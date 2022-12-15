Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Mike Scott Sells 10,619 Shares

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.97), for a total transaction of £43,006.95 ($52,762.79).
Mike Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Mike Scott bought 992 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £4,087.04 ($5,014.16).
- On Monday, October 24th, Mike Scott sold 6,465 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.37), for a total value of £23,015.40 ($28,236.29).
- On Friday, September 23rd, Mike Scott acquired 15,744 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($79,772.69).
- On Thursday, September 15th, Mike Scott bought 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($22,911.30).
Barratt Developments Stock Down 1.3 %
LON:BDEV opened at GBX 403.60 ($4.95) on Thursday. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 313 ($3.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 383.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 429.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
