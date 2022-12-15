Christopher Knowles Buys 17,000 Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) insider Christopher Knowles acquired 17,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £17,510 ($21,482.03).

Christopher Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Christopher Knowles bought 10,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($12,513.80).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of SEIT stock opened at GBX 99.30 ($1.22) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,655.00. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.90 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 125.60 ($1.54).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.17%.

(Get Rating)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.