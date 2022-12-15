Christopher Knowles Buys 17,000 Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEITGet Rating) insider Christopher Knowles acquired 17,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £17,510 ($21,482.03).

Christopher Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 3rd, Christopher Knowles bought 10,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($12,513.80).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of SEIT stock opened at GBX 99.30 ($1.22) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,655.00. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.90 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 125.60 ($1.54).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.17%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

