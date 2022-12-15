System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Insider Purchases £18,998.76 in Stock

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) insider Conrad Bona acquired 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,998.76 ($23,308.50).

Shares of SYS1 stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.78) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 228.16. System1 Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 480 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £18.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2,416.67.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

