Insider Selling: Netcall plc (LON:NET) Insider Sells £418,934.38 in Stock

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) insider James Ormondroyd sold 487,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £418,934.38 ($513,966.85).

LON NET opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.11) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.82. Netcall plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 94 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £140.60 million and a PE ratio of 4,525.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

