Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £78,525.44 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMRGet Rating) insider Ofer Druker sold 20,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.81), for a total value of £78,525.44 ($96,338.41).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 9th, Ofer Druker sold 35,040 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £138,057.60 ($169,375.05).
  • On Monday, December 12th, Ofer Druker sold 22,174 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.55), for a total transaction of £82,265.54 ($100,926.93).
  • On Monday, October 31st, Ofer Druker sold 7,460 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($4.82), for a total transaction of £29,317.80 ($35,968.35).
  • On Wednesday, November 2nd, Ofer Druker sold 12,322 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.80), for a total transaction of £48,179.02 ($59,108.11).
  • On Friday, November 4th, Ofer Druker sold 13,320 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.74), for a total value of £51,415.20 ($63,078.40).
  • On Tuesday, October 25th, Ofer Druker sold 12,526 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.98), for a total value of £50,855.56 ($62,391.80).
  • On Thursday, October 27th, Ofer Druker sold 9,266 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.74), for a total value of £35,766.76 ($43,880.21).

Tremor International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:TRMR opened at GBX 298.80 ($3.67) on Thursday. Tremor International Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 262.40 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 642 ($7.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of £432.32 million and a PE ratio of 1,505.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 322.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 359.11.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

