Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) PT Raised to €134.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €125.00 ($131.58) to €134.00 ($141.05) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €126.00 ($132.63) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($120.00) to €120.00 ($126.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($127.37) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($149.47) to €138.00 ($145.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.45. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $120.47 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

