bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Downgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

