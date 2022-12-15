Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets lowered Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.25.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

