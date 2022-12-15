Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.25.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

