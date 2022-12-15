Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$2.60

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CJREF. CIBC downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $296.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

