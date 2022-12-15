Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT Raised to €9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($8.95) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.95) to €9.50 ($10.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

