Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLZNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clariant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of CLZNY stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

