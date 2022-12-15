Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) PT Raised to €63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($62.11) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Edenred alerts:

Edenred Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.