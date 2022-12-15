Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) PT Raised to €63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($62.11) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Edenred Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

About Edenred

(Get Rating)

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.