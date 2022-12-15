Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) PT Raised to €175.00

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €170.00 ($178.95) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Get Dassault Aviation Société anonyme alerts:

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUAVF opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.38. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $98.55 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.