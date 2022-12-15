Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAHPF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Price Performance

Shares of CAHPF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.