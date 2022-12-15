ASP Isotopes Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASPI) Quiet Period Set To End on December 20th

ASP Isotopes’ (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 20th. ASP Isotopes had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
ASP Isotopes Trading Up 6.3 %
ASP Isotopes stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. ASP Isotopes has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.75.
ASP Isotopes Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASP Isotopes (ASPI)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.