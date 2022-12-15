Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asahi Kasei Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of AHKSY stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile
