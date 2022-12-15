Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AHKSY stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

