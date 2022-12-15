ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ageas SA/NV Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $1.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ageas SA/NV

Several research analysts have commented on AGESY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($38.95) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($39.79) to €37.50 ($39.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

