Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in November

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Acreage Price Performance

Acreage stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Acreage has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Acreage from $1.28 to $1.44 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

