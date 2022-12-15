Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in November

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Abcam Stock Performance

Shares of Abcam stock opened at 15.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 15.43 and a 200 day moving average of 14.98. Abcam has a 52 week low of 12.86 and a 52 week high of 23.08.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

