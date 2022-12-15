FY2022 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Everi in a research note issued on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi Trading Down 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 46,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Everi by 46.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

