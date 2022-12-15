Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a C$88.63 target price on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$82.15.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$66.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.88. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

