Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.60

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.61.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 3.3 %

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$2.03 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.93 and a 1-year high of C$5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.