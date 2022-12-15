Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.08.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.42 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.