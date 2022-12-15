BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$11.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares in the company, valued at C$26,715,879.60. In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,145,641.35. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,610,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,715,879.60.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.