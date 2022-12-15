BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$11.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
