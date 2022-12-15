Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Acquires £15,104 in Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) insider Mark Pegler acquired 23,600 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £15,104 ($18,530.24).

Severfield Stock Up 2.6 %

LON SFR opened at GBX 63.60 ($0.78) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.88. Severfield plc has a one year low of GBX 46.65 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 76 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £196.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1,060.00.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Severfield’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

