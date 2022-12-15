Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Insider Buys £13,300 in Stock

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) insider Nigel Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($16,317.02).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:FSV opened at GBX 272 ($3.34) on Thursday. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 232 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 315 ($3.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 266.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £881.55 million and a PE ratio of 566.67.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

