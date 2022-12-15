Insider Buying: CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Insider Buys £12,450 in Stock

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Rating) insider Angus Pottinger bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £12,450 ($15,274.20).

CT UK High Income Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £91.47 million and a P/E ratio of 4,050.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 1.32 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. CT UK High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.50%.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

