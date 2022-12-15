JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Insider Jane Lewis Purchases 2,441 Shares

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) insider Jane Lewis purchased 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £10,227.79 ($12,547.90).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JGGI stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 428.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 428.92. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 386 ($4.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 474 ($5.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 465.22.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.