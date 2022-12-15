Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys 222 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($45.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,169.89).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,629 ($44.52) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($10,151.05).

On Monday, October 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,622 ($44.44) per share, with a total value of £8,258.16 ($10,131.47).

Diageo Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,764.50 ($46.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,689.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,708.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £85.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2,688.93. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Diageo

DGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($55.82) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,125.33 ($50.61).

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.