Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys 222 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($45.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,169.89).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,629 ($44.52) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($10,151.05).
- On Monday, October 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,622 ($44.44) per share, with a total value of £8,258.16 ($10,131.47).
Diageo Trading Up 0.1 %
LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,764.50 ($46.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,689.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,708.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £85.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2,688.93. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.