Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Purchases 222 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($45.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,169.89).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($44.52) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($10,151.05).

On Monday, October 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($44.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($10,131.47).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,764.50 ($46.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,689.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,708.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,688.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.77) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($61.46) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.46) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,125.33 ($50.61).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

