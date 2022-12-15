Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Purchases 222 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($45.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,169.89).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($44.52) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($10,151.05).
- On Monday, October 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($44.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($10,131.47).
DGE stock opened at GBX 3,764.50 ($46.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,689.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,708.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,688.93.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
