Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Richard Keers Acquires 55 Shares

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Richard Keers purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £248.60 ($304.99).

Schroders Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 460 ($5.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.94. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 348 ($4.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.83 ($7.41). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 422.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,751.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Get Schroders alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.76).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

