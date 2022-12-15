Louise Beardmore Purchases 17 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Louise Beardmore bought 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £175.44 ($215.24).
United Utilities Group Stock Performance
Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,036.50 ($12.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,378.67. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 813.20 ($9.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 968.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.52.
United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,866.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
Further Reading
